They applied a layer of titanium dioxide and a small quantity of platinum as a catalyst onto an aluminum lampshade, a breakthrough in improving indoor air quality.

At Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, scientists have devised an innovative solution for improving indoor air quality through the use of lampshades.

According to an article published by The Cool Down, researchers at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, have developed an innovative solution to improve indoor air quality using lampshades. They coated an aluminum lampshade with a catalyst made of titanium dioxide and a small amount of platinum, specifically designed for improving indoor air quality.

When heated by waste heat from a lightbulb, the catalyst decomposes indoor air pollutants, such as acetaldehyde and formaldehyde, into harmless compounds like acetic acid, formic acid, carbon dioxide, and water.

Indoor air pollutants, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are released from various household items like paints, cleaners, and furniture, posing significant challenges to improving indoor air quality. Even though their concentrations are low, people spend most of their time indoors, accumulating exposure to VOCs over time, leading to potential health issues.

The technology makes use of the wasted heat generated by halogen and incandescent lightbulbs, which primarily emit heat, offering a promising approach for improving indoor air quality.

According to an article published by Yahoo News, this heat activates the catalyst, breaking down VOCs. While more research is needed to adapt the method for energy-efficient LED lights, it holds promise for improving indoor air quality.

The ultimate goal is to create a hybrid catalyst that can utilize a broader spectrum of light, including UV and visible light, along with waste heat, further advancing the goal of improving indoor air quality. Additionally, efforts are underway to replace platinum with copper, which has disinfectant properties, to further enhance air quality, showcasing continuous commitment to improving indoor air quality.

In summary, researchers have developed lampshades coated with a special catalyst that uses waste heat from lightbulbs to convert indoor air pollutants into harmless compounds, addressing indoor air quality concerns and potential health issues associated with VOCs. The technology shows promise for commercialization and further improvements in the future, contributing significantly to the goal of improving indoor air quality.

READ ALSO: New Owner of Commanders Takes a Stand Against Controversial Name