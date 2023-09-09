As the US Flu Season Arrives Early, Health Experts Emphasize the Vital Importance of Flu Shots

As the US flu season arrives early, Dr. David Bronstein of Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley underscores that the flu is not a simple cold; it can be a life-threatening illness.

According to an article published by ABC 7, health experts are urging people not to overlook the importance of getting a flu shot this fall, as the US flu season arrives early and is anticipated to arrive early and potentially impact children severely. Dr. David Bronstein from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley emphasizes that the flu is not a mere common cold; it can be life-threatening.

It provides protection against the predominant flu A strains (H3N2 and H1N1) and two flu B strains.

As the US flu season arrives early, elderly individuals should inquire about the high-dose vaccine. Importantly, it is acceptable to receive a flu shot alongside COVID and RSV vaccines if eligible. The overarching message from healthcare professionals is clear: to safeguard the most vulnerable, everyone should get a flu shot.

