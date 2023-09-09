Firearm Smuggling: Seven Individuals Federally Charged for Allegedly Trafficking Over 100 Guns to Mexico

They are accused of conspiring to engage in firearm smuggling by making false statements to licensed firearm dealers during the acquisition of these weapons.

According to an article published by ATF, a group of seven individuals has been federally charged for allegedly buying over 100 firearms and engaging in firearm smuggling by trafficking them to Mexico. They are accused of conspiring to engage in firearm smuggling by making false statements to licensed firearm dealers during the acquisition of these weapons.

Four of the defendants have been arrested for their involvement in firearm smuggling, two were arrested recently, and one remains at large, potentially connected to the firearm smuggling operation.

This case is part of Operation Southbound, an initiative to disrupt the flow of guns from the U.S. to Mexico. The goal is to dismantle the networks involved in firearm smuggling across the border, as these firearms often end up in the hands of criminal organizations.

The defendants purchased firearms on behalf of another individual, Jose Carlos Rivas-Chiarez, who disassembled and engaged in firearm smuggling by smuggling them into Mexico, often concealed in tires or mailed packages.

Rivas and his girlfriend were previously charged and sentenced to federal prison.

According to an article published by Yahoo News, evidence suggests that many of the missing firearms, including rifles and pistols, were bought by the defendants. Rivas admitted to directing multiple people to purchase firearms on his behalf and used coded language like “toys” to discuss firearm smuggling purchases.

The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Should they be found guilty, they may potentially be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Arlington Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Levi Thomas is prosecuting the firearm smuggling case.