Matthew Francis Hill Will Now Charged As Adult In 2022 Murder, Assault Of Family Members

Matthew Francis Hill, from Roseville, will stand trial as an adult for the murder of his grandmother and assault of other family members last fall.

Matthew Francis Hill is currently 18 years old and is facing one count each of murder in the second-degree, and second- and first-degree assault.

October, 2022 Incident

A criminal complaint was reported last October 25, 2022, that Matthew Francis Hill’s sister said her brother “went crazy” and attacked family members with a baseball bat before running out of the house at 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue in Roseville.

CBSNews reported that officers identified the suspect’s sister and mother who were seriously injured and the other two suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said.

Matthew Francis Hill’s grandmother was located in a bedroom with a puncture wound to her neck and upon checking by the police they found a multi-tool with a knife stuck on her chest. The grandmother was declared dead a short time later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the grandmother’s cause was due to blunt force and sharp force trauma.

Matthew Francis Hill Said He Felt Like Going Crazy

The Police took Matthew Francis Hill into custody near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds about an hour after responding to the crime. Officers who apprehended him reported that Hill was seemingly unable to verbally communicate and that his eyes were “glazed over” when they found him after a tipster saw Hill near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and reported to the police.

During an interview, Matthew Francis Hill told a detective that he felt like he was “going crazy” and could not identify who he was. However, he did not deny what he did to his family.

When asked if he felt responsible for the murder and assaults, Matthew Francis Hill allegedly said “I think I have to be.”

