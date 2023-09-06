Want To Know About The Most Dangerous Places in Oregon? Click Here!

Discover some of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

Oregon is well-known for its varied scenery and abundance of outdoor recreation options, which include beautiful biking routes, vibrant forests, and stunning lakes. Oregon is undoubtedly a haven for nature lovers, from the deep Carter Lake to the magnificent Mount Hood. Despite not ranking among the most dangerous cities in the US, each of Oregon’s cities has risks tourists should be aware of. Read on to know the most dangerous places in Oregon.

Oregon, sometimes known as the Beaver State, holds the questionable title of having the tenth-highest violent crime rate in the US.

The state’s major hubs, on the other hand, skillfully avoid having their names inscribed on any of the well-known lists of America’s most hazardous cities.

Given that Portland is the largest city in the state, one may logically assume that it would be the focus of crime statistics. But that’s where Oregon’s distinctive criminal story begins.

Therefore, remember to alter your safety measures the next time you travel across Oregon’s stunning countryside.

Don’t fall into the idea that a smaller population equates to a lower crime rate; size is merely a misconception in this equation.

Never let your guard down because safety in Oregon isn’t a tale that can be told by the quantity of the population alone.

Continue reading to discover some of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

READ ALSO: 15 Year Old Arrested in Florida Drive-By Shooting Incident

Most dangerous places in Oregon

Portland

Portland is notable for its rising crime rates in addition to being the state’s largest city.

Although the city has made an effort to fund crime prevention techniques, such as community policing, gun control laws, and social programs, their efficacy is still up for debate.

Socioeconomic variables, such as income disparity, drug usage, and concerns relating to homelessness, can be partly blamed for the rise in crime making it as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

The city’s Pearl District, for instance, which was once home to expensive condos and fancy dining establishments, has experienced a noticeable rise in crime which now considers it as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon, changing from a lively business district into a place where residents and visitors exercise cautiousness especially after dark.

Prineville

Prineville, the oldest city in Central Oregon, is known as the “Rockhound Capital of the United States” unofficially.

Prineville, with 11,541 residents, has a violent crime rate of 13.26 per 1000 inhabitants making it as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

The Crook County School District, Facebook, and Les Schwab Tire’s Prineville Operations were the top three employers in Prineville as of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, accoring to data, the community’s unemployment rate was 5.00 percent, which was somewhat higher than the state’s unemployment rate of 4.50 percent.

The area with the greatest crime rate is surrounded by the Madras-Prineville and Ochoco highways, as well as the western side of the Prineville Airport property, which considers Prineville as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

Newport

Newport, with a population of 11,247 has a violent crime rate of 15.47 per 1000 residents making it as one of the most dangeous places in Oregon.

The Pacific Coast city of Newport has some of the highest crime rates in the country around Highway 101, north of the Yaquina River, north of Nye Beach, and south of Agate Beach.

Lincoln City

With 9391 residents, Lincoln City has a crime rate of 23.96 per 1000 people making it as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

Even though the southeast region is typically safe, the east side is far less so still, Lincoln City ranks as one of the most dangerous places in Oregon.

The top five employers in the city include the Oregon Coast Community College, the Lincoln County Newport Office, the Lincoln County School District, and the Chinook Winds Casino.

READ ALSO: Heavy Metals Found in Blood: Marijuana Users Beware, Urine Poses Health Concerns