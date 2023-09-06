Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers Arrested 12 Individuals And Confiscated 15 Illegal Firearms On Various Charges Over The Labor Day Weekend

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety had a busy holiday weekend, made arrests and collected illegal firearms in roughly a dozen incidents.

Over the Labor Day weekend, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety investigated 11 different occurrences, uncovered 15 illegal firearms, and made arrests to 12 individuals.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers made the arrests and made the seizures between Friday, September 1 and midnight on Sunday, September 4.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, some of the confiscated weapons had been deliberately modified to fire automatically.

These incidents include:

First Incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to a business in the 700 block of East Michigan Avenue on Friday night due to an attack. A male adult allegedly pistol-whipped a female in a parking lot.

In the parking lot, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers discovered the car the individual was associated with, and a pistol was discovered inside. A 27-year-old woman was detained from the car by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for illegally carrying a concealed weapon (CCW), however, the 31-year-old guy was not found.

Charges are being requested for the male suspect relating to the attack and illegal possession of a firearm. The seized gun had an illegal automatic firing modification.

Second Incident

In the 700 block of West Michigan on Friday evening, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police were on a directed patrol and keeping an eye on a crowd at a nearby store.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers spotted a man unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon in the parking lot. The 18-year-old man was taken into custody without any trouble.

Third incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers investigated a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 700 block of Mills Street early on Saturday morning. A 23-year-old woman shot her boyfriend several times while illegally carrying a gun in a car.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were able to track down the woman and have her detained for Attempted Homicide and CCW even though the boyfriend was unharmed. The weapon was confiscated.

Fourth incident:

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer pulled down a speeding car on Saturday night in the 1200 block of North Park Street.

During the traffic halt, the passengers of the car tried to leave it fast. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers seized them after discovering a gun in the car.

A second firearm was discovered after the car was searched. Two people inside the car, a male 22 and a male 24 were detained and booked for CCW and associated weapons charges.

Fifth incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers discovered a group of people and some vehicles on Saturday night close to Lafayette and Redwood Streets. In addition to impeding traffic and dancing on cars, the crowd and the vehicles engaged in Mobile Nuisance Party activity.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were dealing with the breaches when they noticed a woman, 34, who had a gun illegally hidden on her person. Sixth incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers investigated another report of domestic violence on Sunday night in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge, where an adult woman had been threatened with a gun by her ex-boyfriend.

The male suspect, 39, was detained, and a car containing the weapon was discovered. The man was detained for CCW, felony assault, felony domestic violence, and felony gun possession.

Seventh incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers investigated the weekend’s third domestic violence incident involving a firearm on Sunday evening. This time, in the 2700 block of West Michigan, a woman said that the father of her children had fired shots at her.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers managed to track down the culprit at his home. Two illegally owned guns were taken by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police from his home.

The male suspect, 24, was taken into custody on charges of felonious assault and felon in possession of a handgun.

Eighth incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police discovered a stolen vehicle on patrol on Sunday night close to the Florence-Woodbury intersection.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers pursued the vehicle as it sped away from them until the suspects stopped and fled on foot. There was a K9 track for the suspects.

There were three guns found along the trail, two handguns that had been unlawfully modified to shoot automatically including one rifle and two more guns. One guy, age 18, was found and taken into custody for CCW.

The search for the additional suspects who escaped the car is still ongoing.

Nineth incident

Near Drake and West Michigan Avenue on Sunday night, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers saw a person spray painting a building. A gun was discovered hidden behind a passenger in the backseat when officers stopped a nearby suspect vehicle.

The 18 year old man was likewise drunk. The man was taken into custody on charges of CCW, Minor in Possession and Firearm Possession While Intoxicated.

Tenth incident:

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police investigated the fourth domestic violence incident involving a firearm on Monday morning in the 1700 block of Shire Lane. A woman claimed that her ex-boyfriend had threatened her.

The 25-year-old male suspect was found by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police. The man was carrying a concealed weapon. He was detained for CCW and Felonious Assault.

Eleventh incident

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers investigated a suspected burglary that was allegedly taking place in the 700 block of Academy on Monday morning.

A 48-year-old man was discovered by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers on the building’s stairs. The man was detained for carrying a concealed weapon, destroying property, and hiding stolen goods.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety claims that an investigation is still ongoing for each of these incidents.

