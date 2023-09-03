Brentwood Police Arrested Carlos Hurtado, A Former Heritage High School Staff Member, At A Football Game After Breaking A Ban

A former Brentwood high school staff member, Carlos Hurtado got arrested by police.

Brentwood Police detained a former Heritage High School employee after he attended a football game on Friday. Carlos Hurtado has previously received a trespass warning to avoid the school’s premises.

Around 7:25 pm, after Carlos Hurtado arrived at the game between Heritage High School and Granada High School, the school’s principal signaled officers who were already on the scene, according to Brentwood Police.

In an attempt to get away from the police, Carlos Hurtado ran away on foot but was ultimately stopped by football audiences inside the football stadium.

Carlos Hurtado was detained into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of interfering with a school activity, trespassing, and obstruction.

Carlos Hurtado’s dismissal and prohibition from entering the school’s campus have not been officially explained.

A local journalist, Mike Burkholder, who contributes to the Contra Costa News and East County Today websites, claimed to have a video of the incident of Carlos Hurtado’s arrest that he posted to YouTube.

On the webpage for Heritage High, Carlos Hurtado is identified as the lead junior varsity boys soccer coach.

Carlos Hurtado stated in a post on his Facebook page on Friday that he had been a student at the Liberty Union High School District for six complete years.

The remark of Carlos Hurtado was addressed to residents of Oakley Brentwood.

