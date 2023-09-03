Largest Wildfire in Louisiana Suspected as Arson: Public Urged to Help Catch Culprits

The Tiger Island wildfire, the largest wildfire, ignited on August 22 within a pine plantation and has swiftly devoured roughly 31,000 acres of land.

Louisiana authorities confirm the Tiger Island wildfire, the largest wildfire, was intentionally ignited as arson.

According to an article published by The Messenger, Louisiana officials have determined that the state’s largest wildfire, known as the Tiger Island wildfire, was deliberately set as an act of arson.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Enforcement Division made this announcement and is now seeking assistance from the public to identify and apprehend those responsible for igniting the largest wildfire.

They are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists.

The Tiger Island wildfire, the largest wildfire, began on August 22 in a wooded pine plantation and has rapidly consumed approximately 31,000 acres of land.

Despite 11 days of firefighting efforts, only 50% of the largest wildfire had been contained by the time of the announcement.

According to an article published by Louisiana Illuminator, the largest wildfire’s prolonged duration is attributed to the presence of heavy residual fuels left behind by Hurricane Laura’s devastation in 2020.

On Friday, an increased accumulation of needle cast (dead and dry pine needles) was discovered, further exacerbating the risk of reignition within the burn area of the largest wildfire.

The lingering dry fuels from Hurricane Laura and the ongoing needle cast issue have made combating the largest wildfire particularly challenging.