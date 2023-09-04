Electric Vehicle Transition Gets a $15.5 Billion Boost in Biden’s Clean Energy Agenda

As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, $500+ billion has been infused into the electric vehicle transition to combat global warming and drive the U.S. economy.

The DOE introduces a $15.5 billion package for the electric vehicle transition, creating jobs and ensuring a just shift.

According to an article published by Interesting Engineering, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a substantial $15.5 billion funding and loan package aimed at supporting the electric vehicle transition while creating jobs and fostering a just transition. This initiative, part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, has injected over $500 billion into the electric vehicle transition and clean energy to combat global warming and stimulate the American economy.

The funding will primarily target the retooling of existing factories for electric vehicle transition and EV production, with a focus on preserving high-quality, well-paying hourly jobs within local communities. Additionally, funds will be allocated to bolster domestic battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and grid use during the electric vehicle transition.

The monetary support for the electric vehicle transition will be disbursed through financial grants from the DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) and preferable debt financing from the DOE’s Loan Program Office.

The allocation includes $2 billion for converting longstanding facilities into electric vehicle transition and EV component manufacturing hubs, $10 billion for automotive manufacturing projects that safeguard high-quality employment during the electric vehicle transition, and $3.5 billion for the production of advanced batteries and battery materials for clean energy during the electric vehicle transition.

This electric vehicle transition initiative has garnered praise from organizations such as the United Auto Workers (UAW), who emphasize the importance of maintaining American car manufacturing jobs while transitioning to clean energy during the electric vehicle transition.

According to an article published by Insider Intelligence, UAW President Shawn Fain stressed the need for a just electric vehicle transition that incorporates strong labor standards, and he expressed commitment to working with the Biden administration to create quality jobs for auto workers during the electric vehicle transition, addressing the challenges posed by plant closures in recent years.

The UAW aims to ensure that the electric vehicle transition includes robust union partnerships with competitive pay and safety standards during the electric vehicle transition.