Wildfire Survivors: From Hollywood to Hawaii, Oprah and The Rock Rally $10 Million for Maui

According to an article published by Upworthy, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are joining forces to assist wildfire survivors and displaced residents of Maui who have been affected by wildfires. They have pledged $10 million to provide direct financial aid to those unable to return to their homes due to the devastating fires.

Inspired by Dolly Parton’s similar efforts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, after wildfires in 2016, Oprah and The Rock initiated this fund.

Oprah, who partially resides in Maui, visited an emergency shelter on the island after the wildfires and felt compelled to help wildfire survivors. She has been consulting with affected community members, including wildfire survivors, to understand their needs, which primarily revolve around the significant financial burdens they face.

Adult residents in Lahaina and Kula, who have been impacted by the wildfires, can receive $1,200 per month through this fund to aid their recovery as wildfire survivors.

To contribute or apply for assistance, wildfire survivors and individuals can visit PeoplesFundofMaui.org.

According to an article published by NBC News, both Oprah and The Rock consulted with community leaders and elders, including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, and others, to ensure the fund’s effectiveness for wildfire survivors. Their goal is to continue providing assistance for at least six months.

Dwayne Johnson, reflecting on his Samoan heritage, emphasized the importance of unity and community support during difficult times for wildfire survivors. He commended the resilience of the Polynesian culture and the strength of Maui’s people. Oprah and The Rock are committed to making a positive impact and helping Maui wildfire survivors rebuild their lives after the devastating wildfires.

