Most Dangerous Cities In Nebraska | Where Danger Lurks

Unveil some of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska.

Nebraska is one of the states in the American Midwest region that is entirely surrounded by land. A significant amount of Nebraska’s economy is based on agriculture which produces crops and livestocks. However, there are certain most dangerous cities in Nebraska that travelers should be wary of.

Nebraska also has the biggest trainyard and some of the oldest and biggest operations and businesses related to beef cattle.

In Nebraska, there is a real worry of survival in some of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska.

The most dangerous cities in Nebraska are those where murders occur in broad daylight.

Check out this list of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska from RoadSnacks which includes the FBIs most recent crime report if you are thinking about moving or traveling in the state.

Note: Please be aware that despite the fact that these cities are considered to be the most dangerous cities in Nebraska by crime statistics be assured that they are still all excellent locations to live.

Most Dangerous Cities in Nebraska

North Platte (Lincoln County)

It is a city located close to where the South and North Platte Rivers converge. It was founded in the 1860s after the Union Pacific Railroad expanded its track across this region of the state.

With its lingering lawlessness from the wild west, North Platte is considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Nabreska.

North Platte, which is famous for being the residence of Buffalo Bill and the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, is first for property crimes and third for violent crimes.

Fortunately, North Platte has a lower than average violent crime rate, while its property crime rate is 50% higher than the state average.

North Platte’s crime rate of 53 is nearly 3.5 times higher than the state average of 15 crimes per square mile in Nebraska.

Omaha (Douglas County)

Omaha, the largest city in Nebraska, is known as the “Gateway to the West.”

It is only 10 miles to the north of the mouth of the Platte River and situated on the Missouri River.

Omaha, a station on the Lewis and Clark national historic road is recognized for its pioneer heritage, museums and cultural hubs. On a list of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska, it is still ranked second.

With a rate nearly twice as high as Nebraska’s average, Omaha has major problems with violent crimes.

Omaha also has a high rate of property crime which is more than 60% more than the national average.

Scottsbluff (Scotts Bluff County)

Scottsbluff is the thirteenth largest city in Nebraska and the largest city in the Nebraska Panhandle.

It was established in 1899 and the first town in the region to be situated upon a railroad line.

On the list of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska, it comes in third place.

