James O’Brien, representing the State Department, articulated their goal to reinstate Ukraine’s grain exports to the pre-conflict levels within the upcoming months.

After Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal, the United States is confident that viable methods exist to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain through both maritime and land routes in the country.

According to an article published by US News, the United States believes that there are workable ways to export Ukrainian grain through the country's waters and land routes following Russia's withdrawal from an export grain deal.

Ukraine, a significant global grain producer and exporter, usually ships a large amount of food through its Black Sea export grain ports.

However, after Russia exited the export grain deal, Ukraine had to rely on its Danube River export grain ports. Recently, Ukraine successfully tested a wartime Black Sea export grain corridor and is contemplating using it for grain export grain shipments.

Russia had blockaded Ukrainian ports since its invasion in February 2022, treating ships as potential military targets after leaving a U.N.-backed safe passage export grain agreement.

According to an article published by Reuters, in response, Ukraine established a “humanitarian corridor” along its western coastline for safe grain shipping. Despite tensions, a Hong Kong-flagged ship navigated this export grain route without incident.

Western nations accused Russia of weaponizing food by leaving the Black Sea export grain deal, impacting global food prices. Additionally, Russia’s airstrikes on Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities have exacerbated the export grain situation.

Russia defended its actions, claiming the export grain deal wasn’t functioning well and that its own food export grain exports were hindered by Western sanctions affecting ports, insurance, and banking.