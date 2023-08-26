Rental Rate Increase: States with the Highest Rent Growth in 2023 After Post-Pandemic Surge

The rental market in the United States is undergoing significant transformations in 2023, with several states standing out for their substantial rental rate increase.

Rental Rate Increase Show Signs of Slowing After Post-Pandemic Surge

Magnolia State Live – The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about significant fluctuations in the rental market, with rental rate increase experiencing a surge followed by a gradual deceleration in growth. Data from Apartment List reveals that rental rates in the United States grew by a modest 2.6% in the first seven months of 2023, indicating a slowing trend compared to the immediate post-pandemic period. This shift comes after years of escalating rental prices, particularly amplified in the wake of the pandemic’s impact.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, renters had already been grappling with mounting financial pressures as rental rate increases steadily climbed. However, the most substantial challenges arose during the pandemic and its aftermath. Initially, as individuals departed major cities, there was a brief decline in average rent prices due to reduced demand.

Nevertheless, this trend reversed course as housing prices surged, making homeownership an elusive dream for many. Since March 2020, the median rent in the U.S. rose by a staggering 22.4% to reach $1,372, reflecting the significant burden placed on renters’ budgets.

Exploring States with Surging Housing Costs

According to the article of Stacker, the rental rate increase in 2023 reflects a noteworthy moderation in growth, attributed in part to the completion of apartment projects initiated during the pandemic. An influx of around 1 million multifamily rental units is projected to mitigate demand pressures by 2024, but questions remain about how effectively this will address the ongoing issue of rental rate increases.

Here are the list of states with substantial rental rate increase based from the Apartment List;