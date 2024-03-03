Connect with us

West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill: Raising Work Requirement Age – Ignites Debate on Impact!

West Virginia Senate Approves Changes to SNAP Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement for West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill Proposed to Increase to 59

According to Ballot Pedia News, on February 23, 2024, the West Virginia Senate passed SNAP Bill 562 which has been processed, changing the rules for who can get SNAP benefits in the state. The West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill says that if you’re an adult without kids to take care of you need to work to get SNAP benefits. The age for this rule is 52 but if this bill becomes law it will be 59. This means older adults will also have to work to get these benefits.

 

West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill: Raising Work Requirement Age – Ignites Debate on Impact! (PHOTO: Mountain State Spotlight)

Mixed Reactions to SNAP Work Requirement Bill Passage in West Virginia Senate

Some people like this West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill. They say it’s a good way to help people become more independent. But others don’t agree. They worry that making older adults work for these West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill benefits might not be the best idea. They say it might not help younger people who need job training more. The West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP bill got a big vote of approval – 32 to 2. Now, it goes to the West Virginia House of Delegates to discuss it more. This West Virginia Senate Passes SNAP Bill shows how lawmakers have to think about money and fairness when they make decisions about who gets help from programs like SNAP. People on all sides will keep talking about it until a decision is made.

In this article:
