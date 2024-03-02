$500 Checks Payment for Tacoma Residents – Are You Eligible?

GRIT Project Allocates $1.9 Million to Aid Tacoma Families
United Way of Pierce County Partners with Local Agencies to Provide $500 Checks Payment
According to King 5, the GRIT project in Tacoma, Washington, is helping residents money problems with $500 checks payment. They got $1.9 million from the state to give $500 each month to 175 households until June. United Way of Pierce County is leading the project with help from the City of Tacoma, Pierce County, and the State Department of Social and Health Services. They want to help with Tacoma’s residents with $500 checks payment who struggle to pay for important things like food and rent especially those who work but still find it hard to make ends meet.