Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program: A Lifeline for Struggling Families!

Reyes Family Highlights the Impact of Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program on Household Finances

According to CBS News, in Paterson, New Jersey, a new program called Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program is helping families with money problems. One family benefiting from this program is the Reyes family. Monserrate who takes care of people gets $400 each month from Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program. For her son Ritchie seeing how this helps their family shows how important the Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program is for people like them who struggle with money.

READ ALSO: $500 CHECKS PAYMENT FOR TACOMA RESIDENTS – ARE YOU ELIGIBLE?

Mayor Sayegh Advocates Expansion of Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program Amidst High Demand

Mayor Andre Sayegh thinks Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program is great for helping people have enough food and making the city healthier. It started with money from private donations and later got help from federal COVID funds. Now, it’s helping 200 people. But Mayor Sayegh wants to help even more people and is asking the state for $5.5 million to help 1,000 Paterson residents. He believes Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program works well and will keep helping the community. Even though Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program is doing well, many more people want to join than there are spots available. Last year, 6,000 people applied for just 200 spots in Paterson’s Guaranteed Income Program. This shows that there’s a big need for more support. As Paterson deals with the effects of the pandemic it’s clear that programs like Guaranteed Income are needed to help families in tough times.

READ ALSO: $500 Monthly Checks In Fresno County – Eligible For Residents!

