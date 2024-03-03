$600,000 Settlement Payment: Las Vegas Police Panel Approves Review Journal

Las Vegas Police Committee Approves Settlement Payment to Review-Journal
According to Union Bullet, the Metropolitan Police Committee in Las Vegas agreed to pay the settlement payment of Las Vegas Review-Journal over $500,000 after legal fights about getting public records. The Nevada Supreme Court said twice that the police didn’t follow the law when the Review-Journal asked for records about the 2019 Alpine Motel fire and a 2018 police case. The committee voted unanimously to pay the settlement payment worth $325,000 and $295,000 to the Review-Journal which is a big step in their fight for transparency and access to important information.
READ ALSO: South Carolina Homeowners May Enjoy Reduced Property Taxes Next Year!
Review-Journal’s Pursuit of Transparency Spurs Calls for Government Accountability
The Las Vegas Review-Journal repeatedly asked the police for records, especially regarding the 2019 Alpine Motel fire and a 2018 investigation involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper. Ben Lipman, overseeing legal matters for the Review-Journal emphasized the importance of police covering the newspaper’s legal fees to ensure access to information and government transparency. Furthermore, concerns persist about government transparency with Lipman noting taxpayer funds used to resist transparency efforts. This underscores the press’s role in ensuring governmental accountability and transparency. As the Review-Journal and police resolve their dispute through settlement payment it highlights the ongoing struggle for openness in governance.