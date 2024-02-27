Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Beat the Clock and File Your 2023 Returns Today – Tax Time Ticker!

Published

IRS Begins Processing Filings

Tax Time Ticker: Beat the Clock and File Your 2023 Returns Today! (PHOTO: Marca.com)

Late Tax Documents Raise Concerns for Taxpayers

According to The Street, file your 2023 returns and the IRS started processing tax filings on January 29, 2024. People can begin filing their taxes right away. If you haven’t received your necessary tax forms by late February 2024, that’s a reason to be concerned. Forms that need to be mailed should have been sent by January 31. If you haven’t got them, it’s a good idea to check with your employer or if necessary contact the IRS for help in getting replacement forms.

READ ALSO: 2024 Stimulus Update: $500 Monthly Payments From A $2.2M Fund – Unlock Your Share By Meeting These 4 Criteria!

Tax Deadlines Dates and Extensions for 2023 Filers

The deadline to file your 2023 returns is April 15, 2024 but if you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you get a two-day extension until April 17, 2024, due to Patriot’s Day and Emancipation Day. If you can’t file your 2023 returns for an extension using Form 4868 before April 15 to extend until October 15, 2024. For quarterly taxpayers, key dates in 2024 adjust for weekends or holidays. Other tax-related dates include submitting Form W4 by February 15, 2024, if you’re exempt from employer withholding. The last day for 2023 IRA and HSA contributions is April 15, 2024. If you turned 73 in 2023, make your first required minimum distribution by April 1, 2024, with subsequent distributions due by December 31, 2024.

READ ALSO: NO APPLICATION REQUIRED: $550 CASH HANDOUTS FROM $1B POT – SIMPLY MATCH THESE 2 CRITERIA TO RECEIVE!

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024