Search Suspended for Missing Florida Boaters Amid Weather Challenges

The search has been halted for four Florida men whose boat disappeared amidst rain and fog on Saturday night, according to authorities. The group embarked on their journey from north of Venice, Florida, departing from the Marina Park Boat Ramp near the Historic Venice Train Depot. Despite extensive search efforts covering over 4,600 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico, the boaters remained unaccounted for as of Monday evening.

Timeline of Events and Search Efforts

The four men set out from the Marina Park Boat Ramp around 8 a.m. on Saturday, as reported by the Venice Police Department (VPD). Concern arose when family members contacted authorities on Sunday morning upon failing to hear from the boaters. Upon investigation, officers discovered the men’s vehicle and boat trailer still parked at the launch site.

VPD Capt. Andy Leisenring highlighted the challenge faced due to the absence of a “float plan,” a designated route provided by boaters to inform family members of their intended journey. Without this information, search efforts were hindered, although the family provided some insights into the boaters’ typical habits.

Weather Conditions and Search Challenges

Poor weather conditions, including fog and rough seas, may have contributed to the boaters’ disappearance. While rain was relatively light on Saturday, deteriorating weather conditions later in the day could have posed significant challenges. Captain Steven Stasko of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) noted adverse conditions, with sea levels ranging from 5 to 6 feet, impeding search visibility.

Captain Stasko emphasized the difficulties faced by searchers due to the disturbances caused by waves, making it challenging to spot any signs of the missing boaters. Despite utilizing air assets for aerial surveillance, the turbulent sea conditions presented formidable obstacles for search and rescue operations.

Identification of the Missing Boaters

The individuals identified as missing are Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Alfonso Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port. As search efforts were suspended pending any new information, the families of the missing boaters have been informed of the situation, awaiting updates or developments in the ongoing investigation.

Amidst inclement weather conditions and uncertainty surrounding the fate of the missing boaters, authorities remain vigilant, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward. As the search operation remains on standby, the community and authorities alike hope for a swift and safe resolution to the distressing situation.