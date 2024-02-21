2024 Goods and Services Tax: Amount, Deadlines, and Who Qualifies – Need to Know!

Goods and Services Tax aid ranging from $496 for singles to $650 for married couples aims to support low-income families with goods and service tax obligations. This periodic payment provides tax benefits based on income and filings acting as a bonus for grocery purchases amid rising living costs and inflation. Since January 2024, the Canadian government raised the Goods and Services Tax to 9%, requiring Goods and Services Tax returns for exemptions. The Extra Goods and Services Tax Payment varies by income deducting 2% for incomes over $35,000 with federal Goods and Services Tax adjusted by province. The government’s commitment is evident in introducing grocery rebate assistance, emphasizing support for low-income taxpayers and families dealing with increased living expenses.