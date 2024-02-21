Connect with us

Finance

2024 Goods and Services Tax: Amount, Deadlines, and Who Qualifies – Need to Know!

Published

More Goods and Services Tax Payments for Canadians in 2024

2024 Goods and Services Tax: Amount, Deadlines, and Who Qualifies – Need to Know!

Financial Assistance for Low-Income Taxpayers Based on Income and Dependents

According to IT Gujarat, Canadian citizens are getting ready for amount, deadlines, and who qualifies extra Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments in 2024. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will send these payments to people who finished their income tax returns. This meant to help low-income taxpayers and reduce their tax burden. The Extra Goods and Services Tax Payment is figured out based on a person’s net gross income and how many dependents they have.

READ ALSO: HAWAII GOVERNOR PROPOSES $25 ‘CLIMATE IMPACT FEE’ FOR TOURISTS TO COMBAT WILDFIRES AND PROTECT BEACHES

Extra Goods and Services Tax Assistance to Alleviate Tax Burden for Low-Income Canadians

Goods and Services Tax aid ranging from $496 for singles to $650 for married couples aims to support low-income families with goods and service tax obligations. This periodic payment provides tax benefits based on income and filings acting as a bonus for grocery purchases amid rising living costs and inflation. Since January 2024, the Canadian government raised the Goods and Services Tax to 9%, requiring Goods and Services Tax returns for exemptions. The Extra Goods and Services Tax Payment varies by income deducting 2% for incomes over $35,000 with federal Goods and Services Tax adjusted by province. The government’s commitment is evident in introducing grocery rebate assistance, emphasizing support for low-income taxpayers and families dealing with increased living expenses.

READ ALSO: HIGH AVERAGE TAX REFUND IN 2024 – WATCH OUT!

