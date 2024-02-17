Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Son Surrendered Himself After Allegedly Neglecting, Killing 82-Year-Old Mother in California

Published

Photo from New Straits Times

In a tragic turn of events, a 50-year-old son surrendered himself to authorities in Santa Ana, California, following accusations of neglecting and ultimately causing the death of his elderly mother.

Son Surrendered Himself After Allegedly Neglecting, Killing 82-Year-Old Mother in California (Photo: True Crime Daily)

Son Surrendered Himself, Justice Unfolds

The harrowing incident came to light when paramedics rushed the unconscious 82-year-old woman to the hospital on Jan. 15, revealing shocking signs of neglect and abuse, particularly wounds on the back of her legs.

Despite efforts by medical professionals, the victim succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 25, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the possible role of her son, Richard Towers, who served as her primary caretaker.

With mounting evidence implicating Towers, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office swiftly filed charges against him, including murder, elder abuse, and inflicting great bodily injury, shedding light on the disturbing nature of the alleged crimes.

READ ALSO: Former Crime Boss’s Wife And Daughter Arrested After High School Basketball Game Brawl

Son Surrendered Himself for Closure Amidst Sorrow

Following a public appeal for information leading to Towers’ whereabouts, he surrendered himself to authorities on Feb. 12, signaling a step towards accountability in a case that has left a community reeling with grief and disbelief.

As Towers remains detained in Orange County Jail on a staggering $1 million bond, questions linger about the circumstances that led to such a tragic outcome for an elderly woman in need of care and protection.

READ ALSO: From Trafficking Victim To Accused Killer: The Chrystul Kizer Case Unraveled

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024