Finance

Minnesota Department of Revenue to Reissue Over 128,000 Uncashed Tax Rebate Checks

Published

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is taking steps to ensure that thousands of taxpayers receive their entitled rebates. Over 128,000 uncashed tax rebate checks, which had expired after initial issuance, are set to be reissued by the state.

Initially distributed checks, which were not cashed in time, will be replaced by new ones issued directly from the State of Minnesota. The decision to reissue these checks comes after concerns were raised that some may have been mistaken for junk mail and discarded.

The distribution process commenced on August 16th, prioritizing direct deposits where possible. For those unable to receive direct deposits, paper checks were mailed out. In November, the state announced its intention to reissue uncashed checks received from Submittable Holdings, Inc., an entity based in Montana.

The reissued checks, which will be sent out starting next week, are expected to reach recipients by mid-March. Taxpayers who have not yet received their rebate checks are encouraged to be vigilant and ensure they do not overlook correspondence from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

The reissuance initiative underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible taxpayers receive the benefits they are entitled to. By proactively addressing the issue of uncashed checks, the Minnesota Department of Revenue aims to provide financial relief to those who may have missed out due to oversight or misunderstanding.

