U.S. Strikes Houthi Radar Site in Yemen, Warns of Further Action

In a continuation of military actions against Houthi rebels in Yemen, U.S. forces carried out another strike late Friday targeting a Houthi radar site. This comes on the heels of a massive joint assault by American and British troops against the Iran-backed group, which has been causing disruptions to commercial shipping traffic in the Red Sea for months.

The latest strike, executed with Tomahawk missiles, aimed at neutralizing a Houthi radar site perceived as a threat to maritime traffic in the region. The Navy had issued warnings to ships to avoid areas around Yemen in the Red Sea ahead of the strike. AP journalists on the ground in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, reported hearing an explosion.

President Biden, while traveling in Pennsylvania on Friday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels, stating, “If they continue to act and behave as they do, we’ll respond.” Hours later, the U.S. Central Command followed through with the strike on the radar site.

This recent action follows a substantial joint attack on Thursday, where U.S. and British forces targeted 28 separate locations and destroyed over 60 individual Houthi targets. Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that 150 munitions, including Tomahawk missiles, were used in the attacks. The strikes aimed at degrading the Houthi’s ability to disrupt maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

The Pentagon revealed that the first round of attacks on Thursday hit 16 locations in Yemen, identified as housing Houthi military assets used for months to target commercial shipping traffic. Subsequent strikes targeted 12 other locations with potential threats against forces, maritime, and air assets.

While the exact number of Houthi casualties remains unclear, officials believe the strikes have significantly degraded the rebel group’s capabilities. The ongoing military actions underscore the international community’s commitment to safeguarding the vital waterways in the Red Sea against Houthi disruptions.

As tensions escalate in the region, the United States signals a readiness to take further action if the Houthi rebels persist in their destabilizing activities. The situation in Yemen continues to draw global attention, with concerns growing over the impact on commercial and humanitarian operations in the strategically significant Red Sea.