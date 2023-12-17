Why Teens Aren’t Having Sex: Insights from a Comprehensive Report on Declining Teen Sexual Activity

A recent federal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a notable shift in the sexual behaviours of young adults, particularly teens. While contraceptive use among young adults is on the rise, the report highlights a decline in sexual activity among teens, particularly boys.

Changing Trends in Teen Sexual Activity

According to the report, data from the National Survey of Family Growth spanning from 2015 to 2019 indicates a decrease in sexual activity among boys since 2015. In contrast, girls’ sexual activity has remained relatively consistent, although overall rates dipped in 2019. The research found that 40.5% of girls and 38.7% of boys aged 15 to 19 had engaged in heterosexual vaginal sex before marriage.

Researchers, who interviewed over 21,000 men and women, aimed to educate participants on sexual activity, contraception, and childbearing to reduce the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The study reveals positive trends, with over 90% of teenage boys using contraception during their first sexual encounter with a female.

Reasons Behind Teens Choosing Abstinence

The report outlines the primary reasons cited by teenagers for abstaining from sexual activity. Among girls, 15.9% mentioned not wanting to get pregnant, 25.3% hadn’t found the right person, and 32.5% cited religious or moral reasons. Boys, on the other hand, cited concerns about getting a female pregnant (11.1%), religious or moral beliefs (26.2%), and not finding the right person (35.3%) as common reasons for abstaining.

Interestingly, the least common reason given for avoiding sex was the fear of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Disparities in Sexual Behavior Across Races and Contraceptive Trends

The report highlights variations in sexual behavior based on race and ethnicity. Black and Hispanic teenage boys reported higher rates of sexual activity compared to their non-Hispanic White counterparts. Similarly, differences were observed among teenage girls, with Black girls reporting higher rates of sexual activity.

The report also delves into contraceptive trends, noting an increase in the use of long-acting reversible contraceptives among teenage girls and a slight decrease in boys’ condom use. Emergency contraceptive pill usage, often known as the “morning after pill” or Plan B, was more frequent among sexually active teenage girls.

While the report acknowledges the examination of other sexual activities carrying STI risks, it primarily focuses on opposite-sex vaginal intercourse. Overall, the findings provide valuable insights into changing dynamics in teen sexual behavior and contraception use.