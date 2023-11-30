Kissinger’s death sparks conflicting reactions as a “war criminal,” Nobel laureate, and peacemaker.

After decades of serving as one of America’s most influential diplomats, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday triggered polarized reactions globally.

Leaders worldwide offered tributes to Kissinger, acknowledging him as a capable defender of U.S. interests. Former President George W. Bush hailed him as one of the most dependable voices on foreign affairs. However, on social media, he was concurrently labeled a war criminal responsible for global harm.

A Remarkable Journey and Impactful Diplomacy

Bush praised Kissinger’s journey, from escaping the Nazis as a young boy to fighting them in the U.S. Army. Kissinger played a pivotal role in shaping foreign policy, overseeing the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam and establishing relations with China under Presidents Nixon and Ford.

China Remembers a “Dear Old Friend”

In China, where Kissinger is admired for easing tensions between the Communist Party and Washington, social media buzzed with discussions about his passing. Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, expressed the Chinese people’s sadness, referring to Kissinger as a dear old friend.

Global Influence and Pompeo’s Gratitude

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted Kissinger’s lasting impact on U.S. and global history. Pompeo expressed gratitude for Kissinger’s advice, stating that his wisdom made him better prepared. Kissinger’s unique influence continued long after leaving office, with a notable meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in July.

Criticism and Controversy Persist

Despite tributes, social media saw criticism of Kissinger’s legacy. Many shared videos celebrating his death, emphasizing his controversial Nobel Peace Prize win. Critics, like researcher Sophal Ear, blamed Kissinger’s bombing campaign for the suffering of hundreds of thousands in Cambodia.

Nixon Daughters Remember Kissinger’s Contributions

Julie Nixon Eisenhower and Tricia Nixon Cox, daughters of President Nixon, highlighted the partnership between Kissinger and their father. They credited Kissinger for driving détente with the Soviet Union, the historic opening to China, and diplomatic efforts contributing to peace in the Middle East.

In conclusion, Henry Kissinger’s legacy is a mix of accolades and criticisms, reflecting the complex impact of his diplomatic endeavors on the world stage.