Assault on Queens F Train: Woman Attacked in Disturbing Subway Incident – New York

Police say that on Monday night, a lady was assaulted on a Queens F train. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when the train was getting close to the Roosevelt Avenue Jackson Heights subway station.

A male approached the woman and started shouting at her, according to the police. The victim was then struck in the face by the man, sending her to the ground. The victim attempted to defend herself, but the man persisted in punching and kicking her.

The attack was halted by other train passengers who stepped in. To receive medical attention for her wounds, Face bruises and edema were sustained by the victim. Her condition was stable when she was taken by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

Recent Subway Stabbing Sparks Concerns Over Public Transit Safety in NYC

The attack occurred in the wake of a 40% rise in felony attacks on public transit over the previous year, according to the New York City Police Department. According to the NYPD, to lower crime, more patrols will be conducted on public transportation.

Mayor Eric Adams has demanded more financing for mental health services in reaction to the attack. As per Adams’ statement, the city is “in the midst of a mental health crisis” and “we need to do more to help people who are struggling.”

The attack has also spurred discussion about public transit safety. While some passengers have expressed confidence in their safety while using public transit, others have expressed concerns. Riders are reminded by the NYPD to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.