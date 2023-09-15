Tiafoe Falls Again as US Loses to Netherlands in Davis Cup

Frances Tiafoe suffered a second straight defeat in the Davis Cup Finals, marked by a code violation on match point for angrily smashing his racket into the ground following a dispute with the chair umpire.

Tiafoe’s Struggles Continue, Canada and Australia Secure Wins

ESPN – In Davis Cup action, the United States experienced another setback as Frances Tiafoe struggled with his second consecutive defeat. The Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor clinched the victory with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3) win over Tiafoe, resulting in the US loses to Netherlands. The opening singles match saw Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands defeat Tommy Paul with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-2.

In a different group, defending champions Canada had reason to celebrate as they defeated Sweden in Group A. Gabriel Diallo contributed to Canada's success with a solid 6-4, 6-3 win over Elias Ymer. Vasek Pospisil gave Canada an early lead by triumphing over Leo Borg with a score of 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2. Leo Borg, the son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg, faced a formidable challenge from the Canadian.

In Group B, Australia emerged victorious over France (2-1 score). Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell sealed the victory in a thrilling doubles match, winning 7-5, 6-3. Lastly, in Group C in Valencia, the Czech Republic showcased their strength with a win over South Korea.

Frances Tiafoe’s Davis Cup Match Ends in Controversy

According to the article of Toronto Star, Tiafoe engaged in an unsuccessful argument with the umpire and match referee, leading to his second code violation and the loss of a crucial point.

Reflecting on the incident, Tiafoe expressed his frustration, saying that the end of the match is super unfortunate. A lot transpired there at the end with the call there at 5-2. He explained that he could have responded in a better way but emotions are flying, and he's competing for his country. Tiafoe really wants to win, he gave his all, and it's been a tough stretch for him in Croatia.