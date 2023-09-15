Exploring The Most Dangerous Places In San Antonio, Texas: No Place For The Faint-Hearted

Discover some of the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

San Antonio has a distinctive culture derived from its Spanish, German and American ancestry and provides a wealth of history, the arts and delicious cuisine. San Antonio, formerly a Wild West outpost, has developed into a sophisticated metropolis with all the conveniences. Discover the most dangerous places in San Antonio, Texas that lies within.

San Antonio is one of the top shopping destinations in the country, with numerous malls, premium boutiques and the biggest Mexican market in the USA.

The city is renowned for its beautiful River Walk which makes navigating the downtown area simple.

Few cities have the varied moods that each suburb and neighborhood has like San Antonio. This brings forth a colour that reflects so beautifully throughout the town permanently enhancing the already diverse culture.

This massive metropolis would have become known as one of the safest and best travel destinations in the United States if it weren’t for the criminal incidents including assault and theft that are present in the areas that are considered as the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

Read on to discover some of the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

Most dangerous places in San Antonio, Texas

Pecan Valley

Pecan Valley is considered as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio. This neighborhood is situated on the Southeast Side of Texas.

It is remarkable that the houses in Pecan Valley are supposedly constructed in the same manner as most mid-century modern homes.

Violent crimes had increased by 555 percent over the national average at the end of 2019 making it as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to shootings, there is significant drug trafficking and gang activities in Pecan Valley.

If you watch a lot of television, one popular police news segment that frequently airs focuses on drug busts. This segment typically includes information about the amount of meth and crack cocaine discovered, measured in kilograms.

The likelihood of becoming a victim of crime is 1 in 8 for people living in Pecan Valley which makes it as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio, Texas.

East Terrell Hills

East Terrell Hills is also regarded as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio, Texas.

Violent related offenses are up 671 percent while overall crime rates are 465 percent higher than the national average.

Assault is the most common criminal focus when it comes to violent offenses, according to the crime analysis report.

Property crime is 28.4 percent and violent crime is 7.8 percent, according to FBI statistics for 2020 making it as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

This neighborhood has one of San Antonio’s worst crime rates and has not changed in more than ten years which makes it as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

Arena District

This neighborhood, along with a few others, was ranked as having the worst quality of life in San Antonio.

There were 8,775 property crimes and 2,272 violent incidents per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 making is as one of the most dangerous places in San Antonio.

Stealing is currently the main offense committed here, and since it has gone unsolved for more than ten years, it should be the police’s least favorite crime.

In Arena District, the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime is one in ten.

