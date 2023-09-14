Mega Million Lottery Jackpot Soars to $141 Million – Will You Be the Next Millionaire?

The numbers that came up in the last Mega Million lottery jackpot drawing on Tuesday were 2, 14, 21, 42, 67, with a Powerball of 18, and a Megaplier of 5X.

The Mega Million lottery jackpot for the drawing scheduled for September 12th has surged to a significant $141 million.

According to an article published by USA Today, the Mega Millions jackpot for the upcoming drawing on September 12th has grown to a substantial mega million lottery jackpot of $141 million. The winning numbers for the previous drawing on Tuesday were 2, 14, 21, 42, 67, with a Powerball of 18, and a Megaplier of 5X.

Unfortunately, there were no mega million lottery jackpot winners that night, but one lucky individual did win a $1 million prize.

Had there been a winner, they could have chosen a cash option, which would have awarded them more than mega million lottery jackpot $67.7 million, as per the lottery’s information.

To play mega million lottery jackpot Mega Millions, participants select six numbers: five from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls and one from 1 to 25 for the golden Mega Ball.

According to an article published by Journal Star, for those who prefer not to choose their own numbers, there’s an option for Easy Pick or Quick Pick, generating random numbers for the ticket.

Additionally, in certain states, players can choose to add a Megaplier for an extra dollar, potentially increasing their non mega million lottery jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times.

So, while no one struck the mega million lottery jackpot this time, the anticipation builds for the next drawing, with the chance to win a life-changing sum of mega million lottery jackpot money.