That ’70s Show Cast Reacts to Danny Masterson’s Sentencing

The reactions of former “That ’70s Show” cast members, specifically Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and indirectly, Ashley Grace, to Danny Masterson’s recent sentencing for sexual assault.

That ’70s Show Cast Stars Advocate for Danny Masterson in Wake of Sentencing

Buzz Feed – Former That ’70s Show cast star, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s. This verdict has sparked reactions from some of his fellow cast members.

At the height of his acting career, Danny Masterson was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his role in the hit comedy “That ’70s Show.” In light of his conviction, two of his former co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, wrote separate letters of support for leniency before Danny’s sentencing.

In Ashton’s letter, he referred to Danny as a “role model” and expressed his belief that Danny is not an ongoing harm to society. He made a heartfelt plea for a lesser sentence, emphasizing the importance of Danny’s presence in his daughter’s life. Mila also penned a letter in which she vouched for Danny’s exceptional character and positive influence on her and those around him. She highlighted his dedication to a drug-free life and his caring nature, describing him as an outstanding role model and friend.

That ’70s Show Cast and the Aftermath of Danny Masterson’s Sentencing

As indicated in the article of Yahoo Entertainment, Topher Grace, another That ’70s Show cast co-star, has yet to make a public statement about the sentencing. However, his wife, Ashley, recently took to Instagram to show her support for survivors of sexual assault. She conveyed a powerful message acknowledging the pain experienced by survivors and the importance of focusing on their well-being.

The sentencing of That ’70s Show Cast Danny Masterson has not only brought his legal situation into the spotlight but has also led to a public reflection on the responsibility of individuals to stand by survivors of sexual assault.