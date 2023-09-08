Convicted Murderer’s Prison Break Mystery: How He Eluded Capture in Daring Escape

Unlike the previous escape, the absence of the convicted murderer went unnoticed for nearly 45 minutes, granting him the opportunity to flee the prison on August 31.

Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, executed an escape from Chester County Prison mirroring a previous inmate’s method.

According to an article published by Philly Voice, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison by using a method similar to a previous inmate’s escape. He climbed the prison walls in an acrobatic maneuver, slipped through razor wire, and made his way to the roof.

Unlike the earlier escape, no one noticed his absence until a headcount nearly 45 minutes later, allowing the convicted murderer to flee the prison on August 31.

He was later seen near residential properties but managed to evade capture despite an extensive search.

Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, is believed to be trying to head south but is struggling to navigate the area.

According to an article published by CNN, the search perimeter has been expanded, with numerous school closures and increased rewards for information leading to his arrest.

Authorities are investigating the security breach and the human element failure that allowed the convicted murderer to escape.

They are also implementing additional security measures at the prison. The convicted murderer Cavalcante remains on the run, with a reward of $20,000 for information about his whereabouts.