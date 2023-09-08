Cordarius Dorsey, Young Thug’s YSL Co-Defendant, Found Guilty And Sentence To Life Without Parole In A Separate Case

In a separate case, Cordarius Dorsey, a YSL member who was waiting to go to trial in Young Thug’s RICO case was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence without parole.

In a separate case, Cordarius Dorsey, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in the YSL RICO case, was found guilty of murder on September 6 in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Cordarius Dorsey was convicted of shooting Xavier Turner in 2020.

For a murder and robbery that occurred in 2019,Cordarius Dorsey, also known as YSL Polo, was already receiving a life sentence.

Cordarius Dorsey’s most recent murder conviction resulted in a life sentence without the possibility of release plus an additional 55 years.

Suri Chadha Jimenez, Cordarius Dorsey’s attorney,intended to appeal the judgment.

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney,submitted a motion to have Cordarius Dorsey dismissed from the slow RICO trial last week.

Steel referenced Cordarius Dorsey’s actions in court as evidence that Young Thug might not be given a fair trial.

Judge Ural Glanville has not made a decision regarding whether to separate Cordarius Dorsey’s case. Two of the eight defendants in the YSL RICO case who are still awaiting trial are Cordarius Dorsey and Young Thug.

In January, the jury selection process for Young Thug’s trial began. Months later,the rapper and his co defendants are still awaiting the selection of a jury.

Among the 26 people named in the 2022 RICO indictment against YSL members were Young Thug and Cordarius Dorsey.

While some defendants had their cases separated from the trial, others accepted plea agreements.

