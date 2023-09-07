Scottsbluff Police Department Arrested The 62-Year-Old Woman From Terrytown For DUI Charges

According to Scottsbluff Police Department, Tuesday night’s incident at a petrol station in Scottsbluff resulted in a woman being charged with DUI and an injured man.

The Scottsbluff Police Department responded to 2002 Avenue I on Tuesday, September 5, at around 7:20 pm in relation to an injury collision.

A 2005 Ford Freestyle was parked on a gas pump and a 1992 green Honda Goldwing was on its side with a man lying next to it when Scottsbluff Police Department was called to the Short Stop at around 7:20 pm for an injury accident, according to a press release.

Scottsbluff Police Department discovered that Renee Mueller Fieck, 62, of Terrytown, was backing out of a parking space when she started backing the Ford Freestyle in a circle.

The Honda Goldwing was struck by a pedestrian while the circular backing continued, and the car ultimately came to rest on top of a gas pump, as stated by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

READ ALSO: Want To Know About The Most Dangerous Places in Oregon? Click Here!

The injured pedestrian, Brent Kreiling, 49, of Terrytown, was taken by Valley Ambulance to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

After that, Fieck was taken into custody by Scottsbluff Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated with the potential to cause serious bodily harm, and operating without a valid license.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance all provided assistance to the Scottsbluff Police Department.

READ ALSO: President Joe Biden’s New Student Loan Repayment Plan Has Now 4 Million Signups