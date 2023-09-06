A Global Pursuit: US Department of Justice’s Blitz on Russian Oligarchs’ Assets

Highlighting a global pursuit, she stressed that there’s nowhere to hide from these endeavors.

According to an article published by Ukrainska Pravda, US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco highlighted the global pursuit of the KleptoCapture Task Force, established in March 2022, to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs and uncover their hidden assets worldwide. She emphasized that these efforts, in a global pursuit, leave no place for evasion.

The task force’s success has involved collaboration with international allies and partners, reflecting a global pursuit of a unified international community determined to condemn the Putin regime’s brutality against Ukraine.

Last year, the US Department of Justice seized a $300 million superyacht owned by oligarch Suleiman Kerimov in Fiji, citing potential violations of US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and money laundering.

They also sought the seizure of a $90 million yacht belonging to oligarch Viktor Vekselberg off Spain's coast, involving violations of US bank fraud, money laundering, and sanctions laws.

According to an article published by Ukrinform, both Kerimov and Vekselberg are subject to US sanctions. The US Senate introduced an amendment to allocate some of the seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Notably, the US Department of Justice has targeted assets like a $60 million Gulfstream jet and a $350 million Boeing aircraft linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich through a network of shell companies and an anonymous trust. They seek congressional authority to utilize the proceeds for the benefit of Ukraine.

While the European Union couldn't legally confiscate Russia's frozen funds, they have explored seizing profits derived from these assets' use as an alternative strategy.