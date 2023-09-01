Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio: For The Bravehearted

Recognize some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio.

The capital and largest city of Ohio is Columbus, which is situated in the middle of the state. Columbus is one of the best destinations to visit in Ohio due to its abundance of museums, magnificent green spaces and cultural hubs. However, there are certain most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio that travelers should be wary of.

The most populous city in Ohio, Columbus came in at number 14 for violent crimes per capita in the federal survey.

Sadly, the city’s violent crime rates have gone up in 2021 compared to the previous year.

To help you be aware of them, AreaVibes has listed some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio below.

Note from AreaVibes: The rankings are determined by comparing each neighborhood’s violent crime rate per 100,000 residents to the overall violent crime rate in Columbus. Crimes that are considered violent include murder, rape, robbery and assault. Based on information from the local law enforcement agency and when unavailable, projections based on demographic information are used to determine the most dangerous areas in Columbus, Ohio.

Most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio

Franklinton

The population of Franklinton is 7,306. The area has a 60% higher crime rate than the city of Columbus.

In comparison to the average for Ohio State, which is 293 violent crimes per 100,000 people, Franklinton has 805 violent crimes per 100,000 people, according to the analysis based on data available to local law enforcement agencies.

When compared to the average for the state, that represents a staggering 274% increase in crime which considers it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio.

Fort Columbus Airport

In the neighborhood of Columbus, Fort Columbus Airport has the second highest crime rate.

With a population of 3,184, Fort Columbus Airport has a crime rate that is 59% higher than the national average for the city of Columbus making it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the research, local law enforcement agencies provide data that indicates this neighborhood has an 800 violent crime rate per 100,000 residents which is a 273% higher crime rate than Ohio’s average violent crime rate.

Olentangy River Road

In Columbus’s neighborhood, Olentangy River Road has the third highest crime rate.

There are 3,967 people living in the Olentangy River Road neighborhood. Compared to Columbus city’s average crime rate, the neighborhood has 58% more crime making it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio.

The crime rate in Olentangy River Road is 797 violent crimes per 100000 people or 272% more than the state average for Ohio, according to the analysis based on the information available to local law enforcement agencies.

South Linden

The neighborhood in Columbus with the fourth highest crime rate is South Linden.

With a population of 8,700, the region has 56% more crime than Columbus’s overall average crime rate which considers it as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus, Ohio.

South Linden, Ohio, has a crime rate that is 268% higher than the average for Ohio at 786 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the research based on information available to local law enforcement agencies.

