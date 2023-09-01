Ice Cream Machines Woes: Taylor’s Exclusive Grip – The Legal Stranglehold Behind McDonald’s

The underlying reason for the problem was quickly pinpointed, though external aid is hindered by US copyright regulations.

According to an article published by The U.S Sun, in a recent video, iFixit investigated the frequent breakdowns of McDonald’s ice cream machines and the prolonged periods of downtime. The root cause of the issue was swiftly identified, but US copyright laws prevent external assistance.

It was revealed that all McDonald’s ice cream machines are produced and maintained exclusively by a company called Taylor, as per their agreement with McDonald’s. This arrangement not only mandates Taylor to manufacture the ice cream machines but also designates them as the sole repair service.

iFixit uncovered that the malfunctioning ice cream machines display error codes when inoperative. Another company, Kytch, developed technology to rapidly detect and diagnose these errors.

Skilled technicians could promptly resolve the problem if allowed. However, legal restrictions stemming from the Millennium Copyright Act prohibit Kytch, iFixit, and others from repairing McDonald’s ice cream machines on-site.

Despite the majority of locations being independent franchises with the option to outsource repairs for the ice cream machines, Taylor’s exclusive deal remains legally binding.

Taylor charges franchise owners a substantial $315 per 15 minutes of repair time for the ice cream machines, creating a profitable cycle for Taylor while burdening franchisees dealing with the ice cream machines.

According to an article published by The Register, in response, iFixit is seeking an exemption from the law to enable independent contractors to perform repairs on the ice cream machines. They are also advocating for The Freedom to Repair Act in Congress, which would grant outside firms the authority to repair various devices, including the ice cream machines.

As the struggle to maintain operational ice cream machines continues at McDonald’s, a competitor, Dairy Queen, is offering a nostalgic deal. In the upcoming month, Dairy Queen will sell small Blizzards for 85 cents, commemorating the Blizzard’s inception year of 1985.

The promotion is valid from September 11-24 and requires customers to register as DQ Rewards Members and order online. Each customer can only avail of the discounted Blizzard once.

