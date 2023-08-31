Harrison William Prescott Floyd is finally released on bond.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, the lone defendant who was imprisoned and wasn’t immediately freed after turning himself in as a result of the broad indictment pertaining to initiatives to reverse former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state of Georgia’s 2020 election was freed from custody on Wednesday after his bond was set a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office and the legal team representing Harrison William Prescott Floyd reached an agreement on a $100,000 bond.

In an indictment, Harrison William Prescott Floyd was accused alongside Trump and 17 other people of allegedly plotting to impede Georgia voters’ decision to support Democrat Joe Biden over Republican President George H.W. Bush.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd was required to remain in custody because he placed himself in on Thursday without first obtaining a bond amount.

At a hearing on Friday, the court rejected Harrison William Prescott Floyd request for release and stated that the matter would be decided by the judge assigned to the prosecution.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd is accused of conspiring to make false statements, breaking Georgia’s anti racketeering legislation and improperly swaying a witness.

The allegations of Harrison William Prescott Floyd stems from Ruby Freeman’s harassment, a Fulton County election official who had been wrongly accused of election tampering by Trump.

According to the indictment, Harrison William Prescott Floyd took part in a conversation on January 4, 2021 in which Freeman was advised that she required protection and coerced into saying fabricated claims concerning election fraud.

Federal court records reveal that in addition to the Georgia charges, Harrison William Prescott Floyd was a former US Marine who is active with the group Black Voices for Trump and was detained three months ago in Maryland on a federal warrant that accuses him of violently displacing two FBI agents who were sent to deliver a grand jury subpoena to him.

