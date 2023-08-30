Arrested for Espionage: U.S. Consulate Ex-Staff in Russia Stokes International Outcry

Shonov was arrested for espionage, and accused of gathering info on Russia’s military, mobilization, and protest impact before the 2024 election, per the FSB.

He's said to have collected data on Russia's military, regional activities, and protest impact before the 2024 election. The FSB questions two U.S. diplomats, alleging their role in instructing Shonov.

Shonov’s May arrest lacked initial details. The U.S. State Department criticized it. Charged under a new Russian law, he faces up to eight years in prison for collaborating with foreign entities against Russia’s security, a move criticized for its potential broad application to any Russian with foreign ties.

According to an article published by AP News, his role at the time of his arrest was reportedly limited to compiling media summaries of publicly available Russian sources.

The U.S. State Department condemned Russia’s use of repressive laws against its citizens and expressed concern for those arrested for espionage.

Shonov is being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, where American journalist Evan Gershkovich is also detained. Gershkovich, from The Wall Street Journal, was arrested on espionage charges by Russia's security service on March 29.

The U.S. has denounced Gershkovich's arrest, claiming he is wrongfully detained and demanding his immediate release. The incident has raised concerns among journalists and sparked outrage in Western countries.