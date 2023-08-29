Cost of Homeownership Beyond Mortgages: The Hidden Costs Revealed in New Study

The cost of homeownership reminds us that owning a home involves expenses beyond the mortgage.

According to an article published by GoBankingRates, owning a home comes with a price tag known as the cost of homeownership that extends well beyond the monthly mortgage payment, a reality familiar to any homeowner. Besides the mortgage, there’s a constellation of additional expenses to consider: insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas charges, and homeowners association (HOA) fees.

A recent comprehensive study carried out by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com delved into Census data, meticulously scrutinizing the cost of homeownership and average annual housing expenditures in each state relative to the median income. This analytical approach illuminated the stark differences in the financial burden experienced by homeowners in various states.

Here is an in-depth exploration of the rankings, moving from the most financially demanding states to the least. The study sheds light on the varying cost of homeownership across different regions and highlights the significance of understanding these disparities.

California

– Average annual cost of homeownership (including mortgage): $24,252

– Median household income: $84,097

– Proportion of median income dedicated to annual homeowner cost: 28.84%

New York

– Average annual cost of homeownership (including mortgage): $18,636

– Median household income: $75,157

– Proportion of median income dedicated to annual homeowner cost: 24.80%

These findings underscore that the financial implications of homeownership are remarkably influenced by geographical location.

According to an article published by NASDAQ, residents in these states are grappling with diverse degrees of economic strain, as housing costs interact intricately with median incomes.

New Jersey

– Average annual cost of homeownership (including mortgage): $22,200

– Median household income: $89,703

– Proportion of median income dedicated to annual homeowner cost: 24.75%

Hawaii

– Average annual cost of homeownership (including mortgage): $21,732

– Median household income: $88,005

– Proportion of median income dedicated to annual homeowner cost: 24.69%

Connecticut

– Average annual cost of homeownership (including mortgage): $20,460

– Median household income: $83,572

– Proportion of median income dedicated to annual homeowner cost: 24.48%

As individuals aspire to secure a place they can call home, it’s imperative to bear in mind that the journey involves not just finding the right property, but also navigating the complex web of associated financial commitments that differ so significantly from one corner of the country to another.