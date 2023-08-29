Defiance Behind Bars: Paul Whelan Rejects Russian Reporter’s Questions in Prison Footage

The under-two-minute footage offers insights into his life behind bars in a Russian prison.

According to an article published by Fox 2 Detroit, the video released by Russian state media offers the first glimpse of Paul Whelan in years since his imprisonment in Russia. The footage, lasting under two minutes, provides insights into his life behind bars in a Russian prison.

Whelan, a US Marine veteran and native of Novi, is seen dressed in a black prison uniform, engaging in activities like eating and manual labor behind bars. He maintains a stern demeanor and rejects attempts by a Russian journalist to interview him behind bars, stating that he cannot answer questions.

Whelan’s brother, David, appreciates the glimpse of his brother’s resilience and defiance behind bars after more than 1,700 days of incarceration.

According to an article published by Newsbreak, Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years behind bars in prison in 2020 on spying charges, following his arrest in December 2018.

He was initially in Russia to attend a wedding. The report mentions Whelan’s belief that he might be part of a prisoner exchange behind bars involving WNBA star Brittney Griner, though this claim remains unverified by American sources.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed her desire for Whelan’s release from behind bars, along with that of another detainee, Evan Gershkovich. Despite the challenging circumstances behind bars, Whelan’s brother emphasizes his unwavering spirit and determination.