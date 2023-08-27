Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa: In The Shadows Of The Hawkeye State

Let’s discover some of the dangerous cities in Iowa.

The state of Iowa is widely recognized for its vast farmland, fairgrounds, and easygoing way of life. If safety is a concern, you should stay cautious from some of the dangerous cities in Iowa.

Known as the “Food Capital of the World,” Iowa is known for its diverse agricultural output.

Iowa has a long history of Native Americans and stunning natural beauty.

It is also the 36th most violent state, with a crime taking place here around every five minutes.

Iowa, which has 3.2 million residents and is classified as the 15th safest state in the US, has a crime rate of 250.1 per 100,000 residents.

Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa

Keokuk

At the intersection of Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri sits Keokuk, which is situated alongside the Mississippi River.

With a crime rate of 38.84 per 1000 population, the city received a D+ grade for its crime rate.

The chances of being a victim of a crime are 1 in 45 in the northern portion of the city compared to 1 in 11 in the southern neighborhoods, according to locals which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Iowa.

In terms of property crime, Keokuk is ranked second with a 1 in 15 risk of experiencing theft.

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs is in the 38th percentile for safety, and the city scored a C for crime, meaning that it has somewhat higher crime rates than other communities around the nation.

Council Bluffs has an annual crime rate of 32.04 per 1000 persons while the southeast section of the city is thought to be the safest.

In Iowa, Council Bluffs has the highest rate of violent crime and the third highest rate of murder with a 1 in 126 chance of being a victim which makes it as one of the most dangerous cities in Iowa.

A 1 in 12 possibility of encountering theft or a burglary is present in the neighborhood which has a high rate of property crime.

Ottumwa

With a 1 in 24 probability of becoming a victim in Ottumwa, property crime is prevalent.

In contrast, the likelihood of becoming a victim of a violent crime is far lower—roughly 1 in 120.

The likelihood of having your automobile stolen in Ottumwa is one in 309, making it one of the states with the highest rates of motor vehicle theft which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Iowa.

Residents consider the northeast section of the city to be the safest, and the city is rated as being in the 24th percentile for safety.

In the western areas, the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime might be as high as 1 in 14, whereas in the northeast neighborhoods, it can be as low as 1 in 47.

Des Moines

Des Moines, the biggest city in the state, ranks in the 58th percentile for safety, making it safer than only 42% of metro areas nationwide.

A crime happens in this city on average every 36 minutes, giving it a high crime rate of 2.25 crimes per 1000 inhabitants and a crime grade of B- which considers it as one of the most dangerous cities in Iowa.

Residents of Des Moines believe the northern portion of the city to be the safest, and the city also reports an annual rate of roughly 2.25 violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

In comparison to the north side of town, where the risk of becoming a victim of violent crime is 1 in 826, the east side of town may have a higher risk of 1 in 257.

