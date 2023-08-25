The National Weather Service Revealed: “This Summer, It Appears To Be Lurching From One Disaster To Another”

National Weather Service stated that 2023 seems to be lurching from one catastrophe to another.

This week, senior meteorologist Alex Tardy of the National Weather Service, reported that Tropical Storm Hilary had poured massive volumes of water over the steep local slopes, not only those that usually get precipitation.

The flooding in the downtown Los Angeles, roadways, national parks, and homes in Southern California brought by the rain, mud and debris during the tropical storm that raced down the river bed also affected an elderly care facility where the people were stuck for the whole night.

The Photographer Taya Gray of the Desert Sun documented how the people were saved at three at a time using an earthmover bucket.

According to the regional fire chief of the rescue that he has never done it in his 34 years as a firefighter.

Before the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Hilary, the extreme rainfalls, hails and tornadoes, contributed to the record pace for $1 billion disasters in the United States of America throughout the early August.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at least 15 weather-related incidents have already cost more than $1 billion in damage this year.

As a whole the disasters cost more than $39.7 billion.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s head scientist Sarah Kapnick that a warming planet implies that we must be ready for the effects of the climate change that are now taking place on earth.

Although the hurricanes, heat waves, and flash floods have always occurred in the late summer, the scientists have long projected that these will become more severe as long as greenhouse gases that trap heat are continued to be pumped into the sky.

