Indiana Heat Advisory: An Above-Average High Temperatures Combined With Oppressive Humidity Expected This Week

Indiana heat advisory was released as the heat index reached above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an Indiana heat advisory that this week will reach a dangerously hot peak as the heat index climbs above 100 degrees.

An Indiana heat advisory is in effect for Central Indiana due to the oppressive humidity and above-average high temperatures.

According to the NWS, Thursday’s temperatures in the Indianapolis metro area may be the warmest of the whole summer.

Over the next three days, the year’s hottest temperatures are anticipated.

This can provide severe heat indices when coupled with dewpoints in the 70s.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis advised early on Wednesday on X (previously Twitter) to remember to remain hydrated, limit outside activities, and check on family and friends regularly throughout this hot wave.

Heat indices of above 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit are a result of the weather this week.

A temperature of 105 degrees will cause an Indiana heat advisory.

The Indiana heat advisory is still in effect till Thursday night.

A high of 92 degrees on Friday is expected, along with a probable decrease in humidity.

In order to cope the heat index, Eckhoff advises drinking lots of water, limiting outside activity, keeping in the shade, and entering air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

