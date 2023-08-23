Chicago Woman Arrested For Sending An Alarming Email Threats Against Former President Donald Trump And His Teenage Son

A Chicago woman arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump and son.

On Monday, a Chicago woman arrested by the Secret Service after she allegedly threatened to kill former President Donald Trump and son Barron, in a series of threatening emails to a Florida school.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, is reportedly facing federal charges after it was alleged that she sent an email to individuals at Barron Trump’s school.

She allegedly threatened to shoot Donald Trump Sr. and Barron Trump in the face at any given opportunity in an email to the headmaster of Barron’s school.

According to court documents, Fiorenza allegedly informed the unnamed school administrator through email a few days later that she planned to shoot Baron in the head while his father stood guard.

In an interview with Secret Service agents on June 14, 2023 in Chicago, she allegedly admitted to writing the threatening notes from her home in Illinois, according to court documents.

A senior law enforcement officer claims that the Chicago woman arrested, Fiorenza has been on the US Secret Service’s radar for a while. And most recently, the severity and specificity of her threats increased.

Chicago woman arrested, Fiorenza appeared in federal court in Chicago on Monday and will probably be sent to Florida, where the allegations against her were filed. A hearing regarding detention will take place on Wednesday.

The Secret Service contacted the US attorney for the Northern District of Illinois to obtain comments. A Trump spokesman didn’t respond right away to a question regarding the comment.

The US District Court for the Southern District of Florida has accused Fiorenza of threatening to kill or hurt another person over business email via the internet, according to the Axios. Reports indicate that she might serve up to five years in prison.

Days earlier, a Texas woman was arrested for leaving a threatening voicemail on federal judge Tayna Chutkan’s office phone. Chutkan is in charge of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation and prosecution of Trump in Washington, DC.

