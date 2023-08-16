Rising Concerns Rising Temperatures | Battling the Alarming Surge of Heat-Related Deaths

Amidst global climate change impacts, growing worry over extreme heat is escalating.

Extreme heat is the deadliest US weather event, causing more deaths than floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes combined. It’s a rising concern, particularly impacting those lacking AC, the homeless, and outdoor workers.

According to an article published by USA Today, extreme heat is the deadliest weather event in the United States, prompting rising concern as it causes more fatalities on average than floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes combined. This largely silent killer takes lives quietly, intensifying concerns as it affects those without access to air conditioning, homeless individuals, and outdoor laborers.

As the world experiences the effects of climate change, rising concern about extreme heat is intensifying. July marked the hottest month ever recorded globally, underscoring the increasing commonality of heatwaves.

This year, the United States has become more attuned to heat-related deaths, yet the numbers are expected to continue their rising trend.

On average, about 154 lives are lost every day due to extreme heat in the U.S., and there is a rising concern as the toll is disproportionately higher for certain groups.

READ ALSO: Younger Generation: Gen Z And Millennials Intend To Rely Less On Social Security As They Hit Retirement Age

Men, Black adults, city residents, and individuals aged 65 and older are particularly vulnerable, heightening the rising concern.

According to an article published by Yahoo Style, outdoor workers, such as farm and construction workers, are also at greater risk, with fatalities occurring even among healthy individuals, contributing to the overall rising concern. The climate crisis further exacerbates this issue. However, there is a rising concern as public awareness increases, with activists and foundations working to prevent heat-related deaths.

Rising concern is evident in initiatives like the Zach Martin Memorial Foundation, and efforts to educate people about exertional heat stroke aim to save lives. Despite this, experts emphasize the importance of early intervention in cases of heat stroke to ensure a higher chance of survival.

The true scale of the extreme heat problem is starting to gain rising concern and recognition, but challenges remain. As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, rising concern for adequate measures is required to protect vulnerable populations and combat the escalating heat-related death toll.

READ ALSO: Marion Police Department Raid’s The Newsroom And The Home of Eric Meyer, The Editor And Publisher Of The Marion County Record – Now Under Criticism