Trempealeau County Sheriff Confirms Missing Teen Found Safe.

UPDATE: The Trempealeau Region Sheriff’s Office said that a missing youngster has been seen as protected. Braelynn Mueller, 17, had been absent since July 1. The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude toward each and every individual who shared the data with her.

The Trempealeau Province Sheriff’s Office is requesting that the public assist them with tracking down a missing 17-year-old young lady. A delivery from the sheriff’s office said that the last affirmed locating of Braelynn Mueller was on July 1 in Green Straight.

The sheriff’s office said there have been unknown sightings of the youngster in the province. They’ve got tips that she’s been with companions since she was accounted for as a runaway. Up to this point, however, the sheriff’s office hasn’t had the option to see as her. Mueller is 5’6″ tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. The sheriff’s office asks anybody who has seen Braelynn nearby or her area to consider the Trempealeau Province Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.