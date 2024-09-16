Amber Portwood Reveals Truth Behind Gary Wayt’s Disappearance and Engagement’s End.

Golden Portwood is, at last, specifying what prompted her ex Gary Wayt’s vanishing. During the season finale of Youngster Mother: The Following Section Thursday, Golden is gotten by MTV creation teams after long-term companion and castmate Maci Bookout drives her to Tennessee from the North Carolina inn Golden and Gary were remaining at when her then-accomplice disappeared.

“Along these lines, what occurred?” shoemaker Larry inquires.

“I surmise his father read my Wikipedia,” Golden says, before a screengrab of the MTV star’s corrupt past moves quickly over the screen, featuring her spats with the law, and her harmful past with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 15-year-old girl, Leah.

“I think he was holding in the way that he perhaps heard from his family or something, and not telling me,” she proceeds. “I was simply saying, ‘I can’t do this. How might we get hitched then on the off chance that your family can’t acknowledge me?’ And perhaps he accepted that as me parting ways with him. It appeared as, as far as I might be concerned, that perhaps he was upset and like, miserable.”