British Entrepreneur Mike Lynch Died at 59 | Cause of Death

Michael Richard Lynch known as Mike Lynch. He was a succuessful British technology entrepreneur. He co-founded Autonomy Corporation, Invoke Capital, and Darktrace. Beyond that, he’s worn many hats, serving in several roles, including as a trusted advisor. Recently Mike Lynch turned 59 years old.

Mike Lynch’s death confirmed, and that of his daughter https://t.co/KA4iROfWTa — Don Clark (@donal888) August 21, 2024

British Entrepreneur Mike Lynch Cause of Death

Recently the news of Mike Lynch’s death is coming out. Mike Lynch died on August 19, 2024, in the Mediterranean Sea, in Porticello, Sicily, Italy, at the age of 59.

Mike Lynch died due to drowning. Entrepreneur Mike Lynch celebrates his acquittal in a San Francisco trial in August 2024 with a cruise on the family superyacht, Bayesian. His celebration included his wife, his daughter and 9 invited guests, including his defense team and 2 lawyers.

Entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, outside the port of Porticello, during a storm on the morning of 19 August, with 22 people on board. Of the 22 people on board, 15, including his wife, were rescued. Mike Lynch, along with his daughter and 4 other guests and a crew member, died. On August 22, Mike Lynch’s body was recovered by the Italian coast guard.

