Reginald Howard White known as Reggie White was an American professional football defensive end. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for 15 seasons. He received many awards like two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl XXXI champion, 13-time Pro Bowl, and 13-time All-Pro selection holds second place all-time among NFL career sack leaders with 198. On 26 December 2004, Football Defensive End Reggie died at the age of 43.

Football Defensive End Reggie White Cause of Death

On December 26, 2004, football defensive end Reggie White died in Cornelius, North Carolina, US, at the age of 43. Reggie White’s cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia. Many people say that “this was partly due to his untreated sleep apnea.” Reggie White’s CPAP machine was found unused near his bed.

Reggie White was born on December 19, 1961 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. Reggie played high school football at Howard High School under Coach Robert Pulliam. He played college football for the Tennessee Volunteers.