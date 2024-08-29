Nina Dobrev (The Maid Of Honour) And Jessica Szohr – Their Friendship Explored

Forget Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf. The friendship that the world truly ought to centre on is the real-life friendship between Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr.

The stunning and gifted performing actresses are CW alums — Nina played Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries whereas Jessica played Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl. They have gone from colleagues to best friends — and one indeed recently picked up the title of maid of honour.

How Did Nina Dobrev And Jessica Szohr Become Friends?

Jessica, 39 years old, and Nina, 35 years old, first met when they were both working on CW shows around the same time. Vanessa joined Gossip Girl in 2007 and worked on the show until 2012. Nina featured in The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017.

“We spent and went through so much time with each other’s cast, and we got so close that when I moved to Atlanta, I leased a flat in the same building as her since I just couldn’t get enough of her,” Jessica shared. She called them “basically roommates” since they spent so much time at each other’s apartments.

Nina Dobrev Was Named Jessica Szohr’s Maid Of Honour

Jessica Szohr is spouting around her housekeeper of honour, Nina Dobrev. The Gossip Girl alum, shared a sincere message on Instagram, just after she tied the knot with previous Vancouver Canucks player Brad Richardson.

“The best MOH!” Szohr captioned a carousel of pictures including Dobrev at the wedding. “I can’t thank you sufficient Nina (sick in a good way)! You went above and beyond- and I was so excited to have you by my side:)”

“You exceeded yourself … going through a surgery, had a motion picture coming out, redoing a house, and being such an amazing friend through everything. For real- love you more than you will ever know!” Szohr posted, including that Dobrev’s speech was “next level.”

Jessica And Richardson’s Family Together

Szohr and Richardson went official on Instagram in 2019 and invited their first child together, a daughter, Bowie Ella Richardson, nearly two years later on January 11, 2021.

The couple happily declared their engagement in May 2022 with a black-and-white picture on Instagram with her precious diamond ring on full display.